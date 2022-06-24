Woman gets 6-yr prison term for murdering disabled daughter
By Kim Han-joo
ANSAN, South Korea, June 24 (Yonhap) -- A 54-year-old woman was sentenced to six years in prison Friday for murdering her disabled daughter and attempting to kill herself afterward.
The Ansan branch of the Suwon District Court found the woman, whose identity is withheld, guilty of suffocating her 22-year-old daughter, who had intellectual and developmental disabilities, to death at their home in March.
The woman, who suffered from financial difficulties while raising her daughter alone, attempted suicide a day after the murder, the court said.
The woman committed the crime after thinking that her daughter, who did not have any independence, would not survive without any parental protection, the court said.
