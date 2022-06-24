Yoon, Bill Gates discuss pandemic response
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke by phone with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Friday and discussed their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, a presidential official said.
The two talked about efforts to overcome the pandemic and South Korea's role and contribution to global health cooperation.
"The president said now is an important time, as COVID-19 stabilizes, to reorganize the global health system and prepare for future health crises," the official told reporters.
Yoon said he expects to see ample room for cooperation with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which Gates co-chairs, in promoting research and development in the digital bio sector.
He also promised increased cooperation between the South Korean government and health organizations such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which the Gates Foundation actively supports.
Meanwhile, Gates congratulated Yoon on his inauguration last month, and the president thanked the businessman for sending him a copy of his book, "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)