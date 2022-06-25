Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 June 25, 2022

SEOUL, Jun. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 10

Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/20 Sunny 60

Gangneung 35/25 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/23 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 30/23 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 31/24 Cloudy 20

Daegu 34/23 Sunny 60

Busan 26/22 Sunny 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK