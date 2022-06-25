Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BLACKPINK #Lisa #Lalisa

Lisa's 'Lalisa' music video passes 5 mln YouTube views

11:54 June 25, 2022

SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- The music video for BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo song "Lalisa" passed 500 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.

The video for the title track of her solo debut album released last September reached the milestone at 5:06 a.m., YG Entertainment said.

The video recorded 73.6 million views within 24 hours of its release and 100 million views within two days.

Lisa achieved 500 million views with her music video in the shortest time among K-pop female solo artists.

The four-member BLACKPINK has 32 music videos with more than 100 million YouTube views.

This image, provided by YG Entertainment on June 25, 2022, celebrates 500 million YouTube views for the music video of BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo song "Lalisa." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK