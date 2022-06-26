Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:01 June 26, 2022

SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Sunny 60

Incheon 28/22 Sunny 60

Suwon 31/23 Sunny 60

Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 31/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 34/25 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 31/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 30/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/24 Sunny 60

Busan 27/23 Cloudy 30

(END)

