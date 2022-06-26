Sunday's weather forecast
09:01 June 26, 2022
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Sunny 60
Incheon 28/22 Sunny 60
Suwon 31/23 Sunny 60
Cheongju 31/25 Sunny 60
Daejeon 31/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/23 Heavy Rain 70
Gangneung 34/25 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 31/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 30/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 30
Daegu 33/24 Sunny 60
Busan 27/23 Cloudy 30
