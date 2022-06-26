New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 2nd day as omicron slows
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 7,000 for the second consecutive day Sunday as the omicron variant is slowing down.
The country added 6,246 new COVID-19 infections, including 135 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,326,019, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Sunday's tally is down from Saturday's 6,790 and Friday's 7,227. The daily caseload has been on the decline and stayed below 10,000 since June 10, after hitting more than 620,000 in mid-March.
The KDCA reported six more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 24,522. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients came to 54, up from 50 a day earlier.
