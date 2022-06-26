Military reports 279 more COVID-19 cases
15:38 June 26, 2022
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 279 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 175,257, the defense ministry said.
There were 189 new cases from the Army, 33 from the Navy, 30 from the Air Force, 15 from the Marine Corps and 12 from units under the direct control of the ministry,
Currently, 2,426 military personnel are under treatment.
