Doosan Enerbility, Siemens' affiliate sign MOU for wind power business
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co., a heavy industry affiliate of South Korea's Doosan Group, said Sunday it has signed an initial pact with a German company for cooperation in the offshore wind power business.
Doosan Enerbility, formerly known as Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. (SGRE), an affiliate of Germany's Siemens Energy AG, to explore business opportunities in the domestic offshore wind power generation market, the company said in a statement.
They will collaborate in the development and manufacture of large-sized wind power generating systems, their maintenance and repair services, it said.
