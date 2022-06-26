Founder of elite private high school dies at 95

He spent nearly 100 billion won (US$77.1 million) of his wealth, mostly the profits earned from Pasteur, to fund the creation and development of Minsago. Backed by Choi's funds, the school, with a quota of only 30 students at the start, offered everything for free, including the boarding fees. But that stopped after Choi's company went bankrupt and the school became financially independent after 2004.