S. Korean Chun In-gee wins 3rd career LPGA major
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Chun In-gee has captured her third career LPGA major in Maryland, ending the country's drought in big tournaments at seven in the process.
Chun won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in wire-to-wire fashion, as she closed out her victory with the final round of three-over 75 at the Congressional Country Club's Blue Course in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday (local time). At five-under 283 for the championship, Chun beat Lexi Thompson of the United States and Minjee Lee of Australia by one stroke.
Chun enjoyed a six-shot cushion through 36 holes, but then stumbled to a 75 in the third round, which included a double bogey, as her lead was cut to three with 18 holes remaining.
Chun lost that advantage after just three holes in the final round, with Thompson picking up two early birdies. The American led by two at the turn, but Chun battled back to reclaim her lead after the 17th and sealed the deal with a clutch par putt on the final green.
Chun's previous tour victory had come in October 2018. The 27-year-old has four LPGA wins and three of them have come at majors.
Before Chun, the last South Korean winner of an LPGA major had been Kim A-lim at the 2020 U.S. Women's Open. South Korea, despite its long dominance in LPGA, had been shut out at the seven previous majors, the longest such skid in 11 years.
Chun is the fourth different South Korean winner in LPGA this year, joining Ko Jin-young, Kim Hyo-joo and Ji Eun-hee.
