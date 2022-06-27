(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 27)

In the policy road map unveiled by the Labor Ministry, there is no mention of labor relations, which many believe are lopsided in favor of unions. Companies desperately want laws and systems that will prevent habitual and violent strikes. They want the government to allow them to hire substitute workers during a strike and prevent strikers from occupying business establishments. Labor unions recently held violent rallies at industrial sites, but the new government's response was passive. Union members of Hyundai Steel have been illegally occupying the CEO's office of Dangjin Works for more than 20 days now, demanding an increase in wages and bonuses.