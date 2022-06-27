2008 -- North Korea blows up a cooling tower at its nuclear facility in Yongbyon as part of a disablement process under an aid-for-denuclearization deal signed at the six-party talks in 2007. The event, broadcast worldwide by major U.S. and South Korean news outlets, marked a near end to the disablement process. But the six-party talks -- involving the two Koreas, the United States, Japan, China and Russia -- hit a stumbling block later in the year as the North and its dialogue partners failed to agree on how to verify the disablement and North Korea's past nuclear activities.

