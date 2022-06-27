Military reports 206 more COVID-19 cases
14:13 June 27, 2022
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 206 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 175,463, the defense ministry said.
There were 153 new cases from the Army, 31 from the Air Force, 14 from the Navy, six from units under the direct control of the ministry, and two from the Marine Corps.
Currently, 2,326 military personnel are under treatment.
