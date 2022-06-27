Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding wins 745 bln won patrol ship deal from Philippines

16:22 June 27, 2022

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has received a 745 billion won (US$573 million) patrol vessel order from the Philippines.

Under the deal signed in Manila, Korea Shipbuilding will build six 2,400-ton offshore patrol ships for the Philippine Navy by 2028, the company said in a statement.

HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

This file photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering shows an aerial view of an offshore patrol vessel. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


