#weather #tropical night

S. Korea reports 1st-ever tropical night for June

16:53 June 27, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A tropical night occurred in Seoul and other major cities across the country on Sunday, marking the first such phenomenon for June, the state weather agency.

The lowest temperature between Sunday night and Monday morning was 25.4 C in Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

A tropical night refers to when the temperature does not fall under 25 C between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.

With the morning low surpassing 25 C, Seoul logged a tropical night for the first time this year, and the first time for June, the KMA said.

Overnight lows were 25.1 C in Suwon, just south of Seoul, and 25.3 C in the central city of Daejeon, the KMA said.

People are out late at the beach in Gangneung Province on June, 26, 2022, to seek refuge from the hot weather that did not cool down even after sunset. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

