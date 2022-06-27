None show monkeypox symptoms after coming in contact with S. Korea's first case: KDCA
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- None of those who have come in contact with South Korea's first case of monkeypox infection have shown any suspected symptoms for the virus, the health authorities said Monday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said a total of 49 people have been listed as close contacts and none of them have been hospitalized yet for any signs of possible infection.
A South Korean national was confirmed to have contracted the virus after having arrived here on June 21 from Germany. The person has been in isolation treatment at Incheon Medical Center, west of Seoul.
All close contacts are those who were on the same plane with the patient. They are not listed as "high-risk" contacts -- a term referring to those having lived together or had sexual contact with the infected case.
But eight of them are categorized as "mid-risk" contacts, as they sat close to him on the plane.
The quarantine authorities have said they would push for the vaccination of the mid-risk contacts. But none of them have so far agreed to get the vaccination.
The virus, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.
