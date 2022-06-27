Go to Contents
Ex-President Lee hospitalized for treatment while serving prison term

20:47 June 27, 2022

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, who is currently serving a prison term on corruption charges, has been hospitalized again for medical examinations and treatment, informed sources said Monday.

Lee was recently admitted to Seoul National University Hospital in the capital, as he has been suffering from diabetes and other illnesses. In January and February, he was also hospitalized for medical checkups on diabetes.

His hospitalization came as he applied for a stay of execution earlier this month, citing his deteriorating health. The regional prosecution office in Suwon, south of Seoul, plans to deliberate on his application Tuesday afternoon.

In 2020, the Supreme Court sentenced the former conservative president to 17 years behind bars on charges of embezzlement and bribery.

This Feb. 10, 2021, file photo shows former President Lee Myung-bak leaving Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul to be moved to a prison in Anyang, 23 km south of Seoul. Lee was sentenced to 17 years in prison on charges of embezzlement and bribery by the Supreme Court in October 2020. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

