Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- Industries call for freeze in minimum wage despite increase in public utility fees (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices; inflation may shoot up to 6 pct range (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices; 3,500 won increase per household starting in July (Donga Ilbo)
-- Justice minister files constitutional petition against prosecution reform laws (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Police chief offers to resign on day interior ministry fixes 'police bureau' plan (Segye Ilbo)
-- 15 pct hike in electricity prices this year; public utility fees on the rise (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 3.2 pct, 7 pct hikes in electricity, gas prices starting next month (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Internal feud between chairman, pro-Yoon lawmakers dominates ruling party (Hankyoreh)
-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices set off 'inflation domino' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 1,750 won increase per month for 4-people household (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Electricity price hike caused by nuclear power phase-out bill (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung set to manufacture 3-nanometer chips (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon leaves for Madrid to attend NATO summit (Korea Herald)
-- Police, interior ministry on collision course (Korea Times)
