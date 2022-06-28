Korean-language dailies

-- Industries call for freeze in minimum wage despite increase in public utility fees (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices; inflation may shoot up to 6 pct range (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices; 3,500 won increase per household starting in July (Donga Ilbo)

-- Justice minister files constitutional petition against prosecution reform laws (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Police chief offers to resign on day interior ministry fixes 'police bureau' plan (Segye Ilbo)

-- 15 pct hike in electricity prices this year; public utility fees on the rise (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 3.2 pct, 7 pct hikes in electricity, gas prices starting next month (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Internal feud between chairman, pro-Yoon lawmakers dominates ruling party (Hankyoreh)

-- Hikes in electricity, gas prices set off 'inflation domino' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 1,750 won increase per month for 4-people household (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Electricity price hike caused by nuclear power phase-out bill (Korea Economic Daily)

