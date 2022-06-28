(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 28)

We hope Yoon will produce successful results from the NATO summit to ensure our country's security and ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia. But we cannot be all optimistic because the summit will take place against the backdrop of a new Cold War between Western democracies and their rivals ― China and Russia. The NATO members are likely to adopt a new strategic concept to expand its role beyond the North Atlantic region to respond to threats from China in the Asia-Pacific. This concept is in keeping with Biden's efforts to expand the international coalition against Beijing.