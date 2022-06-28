Go to Contents
Recommended #Festivals calendar #July 2022

Festivals Calendar - July 2022

11:09 June 28, 2022

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in July.

* Boryeong Mud Festival

When: July 16-Aug. 15

Where: Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province

The 25th Boryeong Mud Festival will be held at Daecheon Beach on South Korea's western coast. Boryeong is famous for its abundant natural resources and beautiful scenery, and Daecheon is one of the largest and best swimming beaches in the country, drawing more than 10 million visitors annually. The festival offers a chance to bathe in a massive mud tub, receive mud massages, compete in the "Mud King" contest and participate in a mud photo contest. Tourists will also be able to buy various mud-based cosmetics products at discounted prices.

For more information, call 041-930-0891 or visit www.mudfestival.or.kr.

This image was captured from the homepage of the Boryeong Mud Festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival

When: July 7-17

Where: Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province

The 2022 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival will enchant film fans with science fiction, thriller, fantasy, mystery and horror movies from around the world under the motto "Stay Strange." A total of 268 films from 49 countries around the world will be screened at the festival. Bucheon, just west of Seoul, is well-known in South Korea as a center for the film and animation industries.

For more information, call 032-327-6313 or visit www.bifan.kr.

This image was captured from the homepage of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival

When: July 14-17

Where: Seodong Park, Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province

Seodong was a prince of the Baekje Kingdom who became King Mu, the 30th monarch of the kingdom. The Seodong Lotus Festival is held around Gungnamji Pond, which features in the legend about Seodong. The program includes a night parade featuring Prince Seodong and Princess Seonhwa, performances of traditional music and dance, experiences of Baekje culture and a photo contest set against the backdrop of picturesque lotus blossoms.

For more information, call 041-830-2208 or visit lotusfestival.kr.

This photo provided by the Buyeo County Office of South Chungcheong Province on July 7, 2011, shows lotus flowers in full blown in Gungnamji Pond in Buyeo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Daegu Chimac Festival

When: July 6-10

Where: Duryu Park, Daegu

The Daegu Chimac Festival, launched in 2013 in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, attracts fans of chicken and beer, called "chimac" in Korean.

"Chimac" or "chimaek," a portmanteau of "chicken" and "maekju," the Korean word for beer, is a favorite summer night meal for Koreans. It has also become a craze among young Chinese people after appearing in the mega-hit 2003-2004 South Korean TV series "My Love from the Star," which was hugely popular in China.

Daegu has numerous poultry farms in the surrounding region and is the origin of several franchise brands that have made successful inroads into overseas markets.

Visitors can sample various brands of chicken, beer and side dishes from about 120 booths while enjoying concerts and other events.

For more information, call 053-248-9998 or visit www.chimacfestival.com.

This image was provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Taekbaek Sunflower Festival

When: July 22-Aug. 7

Where: Guwau Village of Taebaek, Gangwon Province

Guwau Village in Taebaek has annually hosted the Taebaek Sunflower Festival in the nation's largest sunflower patch spanning 100,000 square meters. Visitors can see 300 species of wild flowers, along with a field of sunflowers during the festival period. The program includes planting flowers, making fermented sunflower broth and feeding animals, as well as various exhibitions and concerts. For more information, call 033-553-9707 or visit www.sunflowerfestival.co.kr.

This image was provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Daegu International Musical Festival

When: June 24-July 11

Where: Opera House and other venues in Daegu

The Daegu International Musical Festival, or DIMF, is the only exclusive international musical festival held in the central city of Daegu. This year's edition will feature five international musical works, including "Turandot" from Slovakia and "The Choir of Man" from Britain, as well as five original Korean works chosen out of 73 entries. For more information, visit the website https://dimf.or.kr/main.do.

This image was provided by the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

