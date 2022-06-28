Seoul, major cities record 2 tropical nights in row: weather agency
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul and two other major cities recorded tropical nights for two days in a row on Tuesday, the state weather agency said.
Seoul's lowest temperature reached 25.8 C, 0.4 C higher than a day earlier, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
A tropical night refers to when temperatures fall no lower than 25 C between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.
Daily lowest temperatures stood at 27.7 C in Suwon, south of Seoul, and 27.4 C in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, both recording the second straight tropical nights, the agency said.
As a heat wave hit the country earlier than usual this year, record-high morning lows for June were recorded across the nation Tuesday, including Seoul, Suwon and Daejeon.
The morning lows in Wonju, 86 km east of Seoul, Paju, west of Seoul, and Cheongju, 112 km south of Seoul, were 27.4 C, 25.5 C and 28.2 C, the highest ever numbers for June.
