Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Yoon arrives in Spain for NATO summit
MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in Spain on Monday to attend a NATO summit and meet with world leaders to discuss security and economic ties on his first overseas trip as president.
South Korea is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) but was invited along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand as the organization's Asia-Pacific partners. Yoon will be the first South Korean president to attend a NATO summit.
-----------------
PM calls for measures to stabilize inflation
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for ministers to come up with measures to help stabilize inflation, as soaring prices hurt consumers' pocketbooks.
"The government must make utmost efforts to manage prices in order to stabilize the livelihood of people and make every effort to reduce the cost of living for people," Han told a Cabinet meeting.
-----------------
(LEAD) Finance chief calls for corporate restraints on 'excessive' wage increase amid inflation woes
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho asked companies Tuesday to refrain from excessively raising wages for employees as the move could further accelerate inflation.
Choo made the request during a meeting with members of the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF), including Sohn Kyung-shik, federation chief and CJ Group chairman, and Rhee In-yong, president of Samsung Electronics Co.
-----------------
Prosecution set to decide whether to release imprisoned ex-President Lee
SUWON -- A district prosecutors office was set to make a decision Tuesday on whether to grant imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak's request to suspend his 17-year sentence handed down for corruption, officials said.
The Suwon District Prosecutors Office will hold a deliberation committee meeting at 2 p.m. to determine whether to release Lee from the Anyang Correctional Institution, according to the officials.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases tick up amid pandemic slowdown
SEOUL -- South Korea reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with the COVID-19 pandemic loosening its grip.
The country added 9,896 new COVID-19 infections, including 119 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,339,319, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
BTS' J-Hope to prerelease 'More' on Friday
SEOUL -- J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, will prerelease "More," a track on his upcoming debut solo album, this week, his agency said Tuesday.
The song will hit music services at 1 p.m. Friday in Korea, when it will be midnight U.S. EST, two weeks ahead of the release of his first single, "Jack in the Box," on July 15, according to Big Hit Music.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korean leader discusses organization changes in ruling party
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had discussions with his top ruling Workers' Party aides on restructuring its chief policymaking body and strengthening control in public security and law-enforcement sectors, a move seen as part of efforts to tighten his grip on power amid the coronavirus fight and prolonged standoffs with South Korea and the United States.
According to state media Tuesday, Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party (WPK) in Pyongyang the previous day.
(END)