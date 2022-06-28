Changes in offing for foreign players in KBO

The Samsung Lions have been the only team to enjoy strong production from all three foreign players this year. Albert Suarez (2.31 ERA) and David Buchanan (2.42 ERA) have been excellent at the top of the rotation, as both rank among the top five in the league in ERA. Outfielder Jose Pirela is among the league leaders in all major offensive categories for the second straight year and has the second-highest on-base plus slugging percentage in the KBO at .963.