S. Korea asks N. Korea to give prior notice on dam discharge
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government formally asked North Korea on Tuesday to give a notification before releasing water from dams near their border, especially during the summer rainy season.
The Ministry of Unification openly made the request, describing it as a "basic measure" to protect the lives and property of the South's residents just south of the border. It cited an existing related inter-Korean agreement.
The ministry said in a statement that it plans to deliver a formal request to the North as soon as regular bilateral contact resumes via inter-Korean communication lines.
On Tuesday morning, the North has not responded to a call probably due to technical glitches attributable to downpours that hit some parts of the nation recently.
The North has a track record of opening the floodgates of its border-area dam without giving prior notice to South Korea.
