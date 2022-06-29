(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 29)

Lee argues that his ministry needs direct control of the police as President Yoon Suk-yeol abolished the office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs which had reined in the police. He noted that the ministry's control of the police would be more legitimate than that of the presidential office. However, his reform plan could be seen as an attempt to return to the dark, old days. That's why most police officers are against his plan which they claim might undermine the agency's political neutrality. National Police Agency Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong offered to resign in apparent protest against the reform. Lee should not turn a deaf ear to their opposing voices.