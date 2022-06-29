Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #trade terms #May tally

S. Korea's trade terms down for 14th straight month in May

11:00 June 29, 2022

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 14th straight month in May due to fast-rising import prices of oil and other key commodities, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of overall trade terms -- stood at 85.33 last month, down 10.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The figure, however, was up 1.3 percent from a month earlier, the first on-month rise in four months.

The index is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports.

Import prices of oil and key commodities have been on the rise amid the protracted global supply-chain disruptions and a rebound in demand from the pandemic.

The report showed that import prices jumped 24.3 percent on-year in May, a far faster pace of growth than export prices, which increased 11 percent over the same period.

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK