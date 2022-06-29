Go to Contents
Justice Minister Han departs for U.S. for meeting with FBI chief

10:57 June 29, 2022

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon was to depart for the United States on Wednesday for a nine-day visit that includes a meeting with the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), officials said.

Upon arrival in Washington, Han will hold meetings with two of the World Bank's vice presidents to discuss anti-cybercrime cooperation. On Thursday, he is scheduled to meet with FBI Director Christopher Wray to discuss cooperation in personnel vetting and investigation.

The trip also includes a stop in New York where Han plans to visit the U.N. headquarters Tuesday next week to discuss anti-corruption cooperation with a U.N. under-secretary-general.

He will return home on July 7.

The trip marks Han's first overseas visit as justice minister since taking office last month.

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon arrives at Incheon International Airport on June 29, 2022, to depart to the United States for a nine-day visit. (Yonhap)

