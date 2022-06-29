Go to Contents
Biz leaders of S. Korea, Japan to hold annual meeting next week after nearly 3-year hiatus

10:59 June 29, 2022

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Business leaders of South Korea and Japan will hold their annual meeting early next week, the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said Wednesday, after a nearly three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Korea-Japan Business Council, co-hosted by the FKI and the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will take place in Seoul at the FKI headquarters Monday, the FKI said in a release.

More than 20 top business leaders, including the chiefs of the FKI and Keidanren -- Huh Chang-soo and Masakazu Tokura, respectively -- will attend the event, with exploring ways for sustainable bilateral economic cooperation under the new Yoon Suk-yeol government expected to top the agenda, the FKI said.

The meeting has mostly taken place around the fall in the past, but it was canceled for the past two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The last meeting was held in Japan in 2019.

This file photo, provided by the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), South Korea's largest business lobby, shows business leaders of Korea and Japan at the 28th Korea-Japan Business Council, held in Tokyo, on Nov. 15, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

