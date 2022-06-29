Seoul shares extend losses late morning on recession woes
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Wednesday morning, spooked by the overnight plunge on Wall Street caused by growing concerns about economic recession.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 42.01 points, or 1.73 percent, to trade at 2,380.08 as of 11:22 a.m.
Overnight, Wall Street tumbled amid bleaker-than-expected economic indicators that added to investor jitters over a possible recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 1.56 percent, while tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sank 2.98 percent.
Taking a cue from the setbacks in the U.S., Seoul stocks got off to a weak start and extended the losses in the late morning, following Bank of Korea data showing the country's inflation expectations in June hit the highest level in about a decade.
The data raised market expectations of "big-step" hikes by the central bank in its key interest rates.
Foreign and institutional sell-offs led the KOSPI's losses in most sectors.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics dropped 2.02 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 1.99 percent.
Battery giant LG Energy Solution sank 4.14 percent after a report that its massive investment plan in the U.S. will be delayed due to rising costs. Internet portal operator Naver moved down 2.38 percent.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor plummeted 6.45 percent, after foreign reports that German prosecutors raided its local operations in Germany and Luxembourg for alleged use of defeat devices in diesel vehicles to mask emissions.
The local currency was trading at 1,292.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.2 won from the previous session's close.
