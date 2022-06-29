S. Korea to spend 807 bln won to build new airport
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will invest 807.7 billion won (US$624 million) to build a local airport by 2028, with an aim to start its operations the following year, the transport ministry said Wednesday.
The government will build a 2,500-meter runway, an airport apron that can accommodate five planes, a passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and other related facilities in Saemangeum, a reclaimed area located about 280 kilometers southwest of Seoul, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The Saemangeum airport, if completed, can handle up to 1.05 million passengers and 8,000 tons of cargoes a year in 2058, the statement said.
The Saemangeum airport project is part of the government's efforts to seek balanced growth across the country.
The government seeks to transform Saemangeum -- more than four times the size of Manhattan -- into an eco-friendly waterfront city with high-end industrial, tourism and agricultural facilities, as well as science and research institutes.
