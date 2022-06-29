Military reports 535 more COVID-19 cases
14:54 June 29, 2022
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 535 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 176,379, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 395 from the Army, 62 from the Air Force, 35 from the Navy and 23 from units under the direct control of the ministry
There were also 19 cases from the Marine Corps and one from the ministry.
Currently, 2,100 military personnel are under treatment.
