Leaders of S. Korea, Japan, Australia, NZ to meet in Madrid
By Lee Haye-ah
MADRID, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a four-way meeting with his counterparts from Japan, Australia and New Zealand in Madrid on Wednesday, his office said.
The four leaders are in the Spanish capital to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit. The four countries are not members of the military alliance but were invited as the organization's Asia-Pacific partner nations.
"It won't be an occasion to hold talks based on an agenda," a presidential official said. "It will be an opportunity to exchange greetings."
The other leaders are Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
