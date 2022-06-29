First lady Kim tours royal palace, glass factory in Spain
By Lee Haye-ah
MADRID, June 29 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee toured a royal palace, a glass factory and a contemporary art museum in Spain on Wednesday as part of an official program for spouses of leaders attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit.
Kim visited the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso near Segovia, northwest of Madrid, and the nearby Royal Glass Factory of La Granja.
The palace was built in the 18th century during the reign of King Felipe V of Spain and used as his summer residence, while the glass factory was constructed to make glassware for the royal family.
In the afternoon, the first lady toured the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid, a contemporary art museum that houses works by such Spanish artists as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Joan Miro.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)