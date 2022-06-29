Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kim Keon-hee #tour

First lady Kim tours royal palace, glass factory in Spain

20:41 June 29, 2022

By Lee Haye-ah

MADRID, June 29 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee toured a royal palace, a glass factory and a contemporary art museum in Spain on Wednesday as part of an official program for spouses of leaders attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit.

Kim visited the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso near Segovia, northwest of Madrid, and the nearby Royal Glass Factory of La Granja.

The palace was built in the 18th century during the reign of King Felipe V of Spain and used as his summer residence, while the glass factory was constructed to make glassware for the royal family.

In the afternoon, the first lady toured the Museo Reina Sofia in Madrid, a contemporary art museum that houses works by such Spanish artists as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Joan Miro.

This photo, provided by the office of the Spanish royal family, shows the spouses of world leaders, including South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee (9th from R), visiting the Royal Palace of La Granja of San Ildefonso near Madrid on June 29, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK