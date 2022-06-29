Yoon says he is confident Japanese PM Kishida is partner for developing bilateral ties
20:56 June 29, 2022
By Lee Haye-ah
MADRID, June 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday he is confident he can partner with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to develop bilateral ties.
Yoon made the remark following a four-way meeting involving Kishida and the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid.
"I came away confident that Prime Minister Kishida will become a partner in resolving issues between South Korea and Japan, and in developing bilateral ties for the two countries' future common interest," he told reporters.
