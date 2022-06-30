(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 30)
Fear of legislative dictatorship
Negotiated compromise essential to normalizing Assembly
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) is taking flak for seeking to convene an extra National Assembly session to elect its new speaker unilaterally. The DPK is poised to open the session in July unless there is a progress in negotiations with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to end the current impasse.
The PPP is deterring the DPK's move furiously, describing it as a bid toward "legislative dictatorship." The DPK submitted a request Tuesday for the Assembly session signed by all 170 of its lawmakers. Regulations state the Assembly can be convened three days after such a request is made. This means the DPK, by taking advantage of its majority in the 300-seat Assembly, can push for a vote arbitrarily to elect a speaker and chairs of standing committees.
The DPK's move is disappointing as it shows the party has not changed at all despite its defeat in the presidential and local elections. The party said it could no longer wait to see the National Assembly remain inactive. Yet, it cannot deflect criticism for having paralyzed the Assembly.
For starters, it has failed to keep its pledge to concede the chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee to the PPP in the latter half of the four-year term of the Assembly. In return for yielding the committee chair, the DPK has asked the PPP to join the special committee for judicial reform to draw up follow-up measures for DPK-initiated legislation stripping the prosecution of investigative powers. For the PPP, this precondition is not acceptable as it has been opposing the DPK's legislation aimed at preventing the prosecution from investigating corruption in officials and politicians.
Since 1987, it had been a tradition that the ruling and opposition parties convene Assembly sessions based on mutual agreement. But the DPK broke the tradition in early 2020 by launching a new Assembly term unilaterally and monopolizing the posts of the speaker and chairs of all 17 committees.
The PPP, for its part, should also get the blame for failing to do what it should as a responsible governing party. It is not appropriate for PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong to have left for Manila Tuesday as head of the delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new the Philippine president. The DPK said, "This shows the PPP has no intention to return to the National Assembly." The PPP has already become
a target of public criticism for internal power struggles and sexual favor allegations involving its leader Lee Jun-seok who has been referred to the ethics committee.
The two parties should double down on regaining the public's trust. They need to make a compromise on thorny issues to normalize Assembly operations. Now the people are suffering from multiple challenges both local and global such as soaring energy and food prices, runaway inflation and an economic slump. The security situation is ever more serious amid rising military threats from North Korea. Lawmaker of the rival parties should return to the Assembly to deal with pending bills related to the people's livelihoods.
