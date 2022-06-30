(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 30)

Leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan have met for the first time since 2017. In September that year, heads of the three countries met at the UN General Assembly in New York. At the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held their first meeting to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on North Korean nuclear threats, the economy and regional security in East Asia. Though it was relatively a short (30-minute) meeting, it carries great significance, as the three heads of state had a head-to-head meeting to solve the North Korean nuclear conundrum.