Major expressway in Seoul closed off due to heavy downpours
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- A major expressway linking southeastern Seoul to northeastern Gyeonggi Province was closed off Thursday due to heavy downpours, officials said.
The city government said all entrances to the Dongbu Expressway that runs from Seoul's Songpa district to Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, have been blocked off since 6:43 a.m. as heavy rain in the areas pushed up the water level in a nearby river.
As the annual monsoon season recently hit the country, heavy downpours were reported overnight in many parts of the nation, including the central city of Seosan, where precipitation of 278 millimeters was reported between early Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning. Downpours of over 100 mm were reported overnight in southern Gyeonggi Province.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)