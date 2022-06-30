S. African Air Force squadron named Korean War hero of the month
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry has chosen a South African Air Force (SAAF) unit as next month's Korean War hero for its extensive operations in support of the South during the 1950-53 conflict, officials said Thursday.
The 2 Squadron SAAF, nicknamed "Flying Cheetahs," conducted a total of 12,067 sorties for key air operations at frontline battle zones from the southeastern port city of Busan to Pyongyang during the first major armed conflict of the Cold War.
Led by Lt. Col. Servaas Theron, the squadron cut off enemies' logistics lines and offered close air support for ground troops with 16 F-51 Mustang fighters acquired from the United States, according to the ministry.
It successfully destroyed key enemy assets, including some 40 tanks, 220 field artillery guns, 147 anti-aircraft guns and about 500 supply depots.
During the war, South Africa sent a total of 826 troops. Of them, 36 were killed, and eight were taken prisoner.
"Despite the absence of diplomatic ties between South Africa and South Korea at the time and the geographical location of the country in the southernmost part of Africa, it sent troops to defend the Republic of Korea," the ministry said in a press release.
The two countries forged official diplomatic ties in 1992.
