KBO's hardest-throwing starter working on new pitch

An has been averaging just over 153 kph with his fastball, tops among all qualified starters in the KBO this year, according to the statistics website Statiz. He has touched that elusive 160 kph this season, and has also mixed in a slider, a curve and a changeup en route to a 9-4 record and a 2.17 ERA, third-lowest in the league, in 15 starts. An also ranks second in the KBO with 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings.