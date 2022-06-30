K League's leading scorer heads to Japan
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Stefan Mugosa, the top goal scorer in South Korean football this year, is taking his talent to Japan.
Incheon United announced Thursday that Mugosa, their striker since 2018, has agreed to a deal with Vissel Kobe of the J1 League, the top Japanese competition.
Mugosa was leading the K League 1 this year with 14 goals in 18 matches. In five campaigns with Incheon, the Montenegrin forward had scored 68 goals in 128 matches.
He was named the Player of the Month for the first two months of this season, the first time a player collected the prize in consecutive months.
Behind Mugosa's offensive heroics, the overachieving Incheon are ranked fourth among 12 teams this year.
But Vissel Kobe swooped in and offered to buy out Mugosa at an estimated US$1 million while also paying him $2 million in salary. Mugosa was making $900,000 in the K League.
In a statement, Incheon said they had offered Mugosta "the best deal in the league" but decided to let the player take on the fresh challenge.
Mugosa's last match with Incheon United came last Saturday against FC Seoul. After that match, Mugosa thanked Incheon's fans for their support, saying, "You will always be in my heart. For me, Incheon fans will be No. 1 until the end of my life."
Before Mugosa leaves for Japan, Incheon United will hold a farewell party with their supporters on hand. Further details will be announced on the team's official website and social media pages.
