Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #household lending #rates

Banks' household lending rates hit 8-yr high in May

12:00 June 30, 2022

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Banks' average lending rates for households in South Korea rose to the highest level in about eight years in May in line with the central bank's aggressive push to raise borrowing costs to tackle fast-rising inflation, data showed Thursday.

The average rates of household loans extended by banks stood at 4.14 percent per annum last month, up 0.09 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The May figure marked the highest level since January 2014, when it came to 4.15 percent.

Mortgage rates stayed unchanged at 3.9 percent in May, but unsecured loan rates jumped by 0.16 percentage point on-month to 5.78 percent in May, the highest since January 2014, the data showed.

The rise is in line with the BOK's recent moves to raise its policy rate to keep a lid on rising inflation pressure. The BOK has hiked the rate five times since August last year, including a quarter percentage-point rise last month.

Banks' household lending rates hit 8-yr high in May - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK