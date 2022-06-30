Go to Contents
Seoul shares down late Thurs. morning amid inflation woes

11:32 June 30, 2022

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower Thursday as foreign sell-offs continued to weigh on the market after the stock plunge the previous day.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 18.42 points, or 0.77 percent, to trade at 2,359.57 points as of 11:22 a.m.

Investors remained cautious after a near 2 percent fall on Wednesday, spooked by soaring inflation growth at home and weak economic sentiment data in the United States.

Overnight, the central bank chiefs of major economies warned that the world's high inflation pressure may last longer than expected.

China's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for June expanded for the first time in four months but at a muted pace.

In Seoul, market behemoth Samsung Electronics dropped 1.21 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 2.02 percent.

Battery giant LG Energy Solution declined 4.21 percent, and internet portal operator Naver moved down 1.01 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 4.84 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,299.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.35 won from the previous session's close.

