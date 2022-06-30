Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Minimum wage for next year increased 5 pct to 9,620 won
SEOUL -- Representatives of South Korea's labor and management have agreed to set next year's minimum hourly wage at 9,620 won (US$7.41) in a 5 percent increase from this year, officials said Thursday.
The Minimum Wage Commission, which is composed of nine members each from labor, business and the general public, struck the agreement Wednesday night during a plenary session held at the government complex in Sejong.
-----------------
(LEAD) Major expressway, river bridge in Seoul closed off due to heavy downpours
SEOUL -- A major expressway linking southeastern Seoul to northeastern Gyeonggi Province and a bridge over the Han River were closed off Thursday as heavy downpours pounded the capital and central regions, officials said.
The city government said all entrances to the Dongbu Expressway that runs from Seoul's Songpa district to Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, have been blocked off since 6:43 a.m. as heavy rain in the areas pushed up the water level in a nearby river.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's industrial output, investment rebound in May
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output and facility investment rebounded in May from the previous month in the latest sign that Asia's fourth-largest economy maintains mild recovery momentum amid heightened external uncertainty, data showed Thursday.
Industrial production rose 0.8 percent in May from the previous month, compared with a 0.9 percent on-month fall in April, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
-----------------
1 1/2-year prison term finalized for ex-police chief over online opinion rigging
SEOUL -- The Supreme Court finalized a 1 1/2-year prison term for former National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Hyun-oh on Thursday for mobilizing police forces to spread pro-government opinions online between 2010 and 2012.
Cho was indicted on charges of obstructing the execution of official duties for having mobilized police personnel to post tens of thousands of online comments supportive of the then-Lee Myung-bak administration while he was serving as chief of Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and then the National Police Agency.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases slip back below 10,000
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell back below 10,000 Thursday amid the slowdown of the virus.
The country added 9,595 new COVID-19 infections, including 142 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,359,341, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats
MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan has become ever more important in the face of North Korea's growing nuclear threat and increased instability in the world.
Yoon made the remark at the start of a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid.
-----------------
Yoon calls for int'l resolve to denuclearize N. Korea
MADRID -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called on the international community Wednesday to show that its resolve to denuclearize North Korea is stronger than the North's determination to develop its nuclear and missile programs.
Yoon made the remark during an address at the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Madrid, according to an official from the presidential office.
-----------------
(END)