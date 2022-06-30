N. Korea seems to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: source
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have released water from a dam near the inter-Korean border, while it remains unresponsive to Seoul's request for a prior notice, according to an informed source Thursday.
South Korean authorities have been on high alert, as the North has discharged water from its border dams without prior notice in the past, endangering the safety of local residents.
"It seems that North Korea has opened the floodgates of Hwanggang Dam due to recent heavy rains," the source said.
The source, however, added the water levels of the Imjin River are currently stable, staying below 3 meters.
It usually takes four to five hours for water released from the dam located at the upper part of the Imjin River to reach the Gunnam Dam in the South's border town of Yeoncheon, 62 kilometers north of Seoul. The distance between the two dams is around 56 kilometers.
Under an inter-Korean agreement signed in October 2009, the North is supposed to notify the South in advance of its plans to release dam water.
"Our military is closely monitoring related situations and is working closely with related organizations," another military official said, speaking on the customary condition of anonymity. "We are paying full attention to prevent damage to the lives and properties of our people."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)