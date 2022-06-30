Foreign minister to visit Singapore, Indonesia next week

Go to Contents
16:04 June 30, 2022

SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin will make his first Southeast Asia trip as South Korea's top diplomat next week to attend a Group of 20 meeting in Indonesia and other high-level talks in Singapore, his office said Thursday.

Park plans to travel to Singapore on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to discuss bilateral issues with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, and other senior officials, which would mark his first Southeast Asia trip since taking office last month, according to the foreign ministry.

He will then visit Bali for a two-day stay to take part in a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers to be held under the theme of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

Foreign Minister Park Jin delivers a speech for a Seoul forum in this photo provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 23, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

