Autopsy fails to determine cause of Gwangju family's deaths

Cho and her parents, who resided in the southwestern metropolitan city of Gwangju, were found dead on Wednesday inside their family car pulled out of waters off Wando, a quiet island about 120 kilometers south of their home. The family went missing about a month ago after last being seen alive on CCTV at a Wando guesthouse on May 30. Cho's school filed a missing persons report on June 22 and police conducted a weeklong search for the family.