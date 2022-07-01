Go to Contents
Yoon returns home after attending NATO summit in Spain

11:31 July 01, 2022

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol returned home from Spain on Friday after attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit and holding a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines on his first overseas trip as president.

During his four-day visit to Madrid, Yoon took part in a total of 16 diplomatic events -- 10 bilateral summits, three multilateral summits, meetings with King Felipe VI of Spain and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and a luncheon meeting with Spanish businesspeople -- according to his office.

He was accompanied by first lady Kim Keon-hee, who took part in a cultural program for the spouses of leaders attending the NATO summit and also made individual trips.

Highlights of the trip included Yoon's speech to NATO, a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and a gala dinner hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

Yoon was the first South Korean president to attend a NATO summit, as the country is not a member of the military alliance and was invited as an Asia-Pacific partner nation, along with Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (2nd row, 3rd from L) takes part in a group photo with other world leaders during a gala dinner hosted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Royal Palace of Madrid in the Spanish capital on June 28, 2022. The dinner was held to welcome leaders attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit the following day. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
