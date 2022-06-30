Go to Contents
Yoon asks Czech PM for support for S. Korean participation in nuclear power project

20:58 June 30, 2022

By Lee Haye-ah

MADRID, June 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with the prime minister of the Czech Republic on Thursday and requested his support for South Korea's participation in a nuclear power plant project in the European country, his office said.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid, Yoon asked Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to take an interest so that South Korean businesses can take part in the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany.

The two leaders noted their countries have deepened their strategic partnership in various areas, including in nuclear energy, electric cars and clean energy.

Fiala expressed hope the bilateral cooperation will expand to "future industries," such as those for electric car batteries and hydrogen, the presidential office said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) shakes hands with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala prior to their talks at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid on June 30, 2022, on the sidelines of a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (Yonhap)

