Yoon, Canadian PM discuss N.K. nuclear program, Ukraine
By Lee Haye-ah
MADRID, June 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, and discussed North Korea's nuclear weapons program and their solidarity against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, his office said.
During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid, Yoon also thanked Canada for fighting alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, saying he is pleased a monument was recently erected in the city of Niagara Falls to commemorate the Battle of Gapyeong.
Yoon called for continued close cooperation between the two countries to maintain a united front against North Korea's provocations, saying South Korea will handle them firmly while leaving the door open to dialogue with the regime.
Yoon also said Russia's "illegal" invasion of Ukraine cannot be justified and that South Korea will provide humanitarian assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Trudeau praised South Korea's support for Ukraine and promised Canada's unsparing assistance until Ukraine's sovereignty is fully restored, the presidential office said.
