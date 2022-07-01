Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Minimum wage for next year set at under 10,000 won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Gov't lifts 'overheated speculative' area designation for most provincial areas except Sejong (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't lifts 'overheated speculative' area designation for most provincial areas except Sejong (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung begins mass production of 3 nm chips (Segye Ilbo)
-- Samsung begins mass production of 3 nm chips for 1st time in world (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to seek 'alternatives to China' in Europe in trades (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Minimum wage for next year set at under 10,000 won (Hankyoreh)
-- More heavy downpours forecast in Seoul, metropolitan area (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't lifts 'overheated speculative' area designation for most provincial areas except Sejong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung begins mass production of 3 nm chips for 1st time in world (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon debuts on international stage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon wraps up NATO trip, says results 'exceeded expectations' (Korea Herald)
-- Will Japanese PM Kishida receive Yoon's olive branch? (Korea Times)
